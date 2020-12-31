Martin, Bouknight carry UConn past DePaul 82-61

NCAA Men's Basketball
STORRS, Conn. (AP)Tyrese Martin scored 22 points with 10 rebounds, James Bouknight added 20 points and UConn rolled past DePaul 82-61 on Wednesday night for its first Big East Conference win.

Josh Carlton added 11 points and nine rebounds off the bench for UConn (4-1, 1-1). R.J. Cole added six assists.

Darious Hall had 14 points and eight rebounds for the Blue Demons (1-2, 0-2). Nick Ongenda added 13 points. Pauly Paulicap had three blocks.

The game had been delayed a week by positive tests for COVID-19 in the UConn program. The Huskies used an early 16-3 run to open distance on DePaul and led by as many as 26 in the second half.

