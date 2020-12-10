Marshall tops College of Charleston 84-72

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP)Jarrod West and Jannson Williams each posted 19 points as Marshall topped College of Charleston 84-72 on Wednesday night.

Taevion Kinsey had 13 points and nine assists for Marshall (3-0). Darius George added 11 points and eight rebounds.

Brevin Galloway scored a career-high 27 points for the Cougars (1-3). Zep Jasper added 16 points and Payton Willis had 12 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage:https://apnews.com/Collegebasketballandhttp://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights,http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC,https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Grant's Monday Afternoon Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Photo Gallery