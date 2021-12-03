Marsh carries Jacksonville past Charleston Southern 67-56

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP)Mike Marsh had 14 points off the bench to carry Jacksonville to a 67-56 win over Charleston Southern on Thursday night.

Jordan Davis had 11 points and five steals for Jacksonville (4-2). Tommy Bruner added 10 points. Bryce Workman had eight rebounds and five assists.

Claudell Harris Jr. had 18 points for the Buccaneers (2-6), who have now lost four consecutive games. Sean Price added 13 points, eight rebounds and five steals. Kalib Clinton had 10 points and eight rebounds.

