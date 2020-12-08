Marks lifts Hartford past Fairfield 67-54

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (AP)Hunter Marks had 10 points and 11 rebounds to carry Hartford to a 67-54 win over Fairfield on Monday night.

Traci Carter had 15 points and six assists for Hartford (3-2). Moses Flowers added 13 points and seven rebounds.

Jesus Cruz had 16 points for the Stags (0-4). Taj Benning added 12 points and six rebounds, and Tshiefu Ngalakulondi had seven rebounds.

For more AP college basketball coverage:https://apnews.com/Collegebasketballandhttp://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights,http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC,https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Grant's Wednesday Afternoon Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Photo Gallery