Marin lifts Southern Utah over San Diego Christian 109-50

CEDAR CITY, Utah (AP)Dre Marin scored a career-high 21 points as Southern Utah extended its home win streak to 11 games, easily beating San Diego Christian 109-50 on Tuesday.

Dee Barnes and Harrison Butler each added 14 points for Southern Utah (13-3). Tevian Jones had 10 points, and Damani McEntire had a career-high 10 rebounds plus seven points.

Southern Utah dominated the first half and led 54-21 at halftime. The Thunderbirds’ 54 first-half points marked a season high.

Teyden Gause had 20 points for the Hawks. Jermaine Camacho-Small added 17 points.

