Marcus Carr scores 28 points, leads Minnesota over LMU 88-73

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

MINNEAPOLIS (AP)Marcus Carr scored 22 of his 28 points in the first half and Minnesota beat Loyola Marymount 88-73 on Saturday night.

Both Gach added 17 points and Liam Robbins had 10 for the Golden Gophers (2-0). Carr, Gach, and Robbins combined for seven of the Gophers’ eight 3-pointers.

Joe Quintana scored 19 points to lead five players in double-figure scoring for LMU (1-1). Eli Scott added 14 points and Dameane Douglas had 10, and each had a game-high nine rebounds.

Gach scored the first four points of the second half and added an alley-oop for a Jarvis Omersa dunk to cap a 24-12 runthat stretched the Gophers’ lead to 65-49 midway through the second half. Omersa received a technical foul for hanging on the rim.

RARE REPEAT

The teams will play again on Monday at Williams Arena. Due to COVID-19 restrictions in Minnesota, the Gophers are only allowed to play one opponent during a three-day span at home. LMU will replace North Dakota State. It will be the first time each team played consecutive opponents during the regular season.

ALMOST A GOPHER

Mattias Markusson, a 7-3 Swedish center, scored six points for LMU. Markusson entered the transfer portal and Minnesota, along with Louisville and San Diego State, were finalists. The senior is the Lions’ all-time leader in field goal percentage at .591.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Grant's Monday Evening Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Photo Gallery