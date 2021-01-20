Mann lifts Gardner-Webb past UNC Asheville 84-57

NCAA Men's Basketball
BOILING SPRINGS, N.C. (AP)Jamaine Mann came off the bench to score 18 points to carry Gardner-Webb to an 84-57 win over UNC-Asheville on Wednesday night.

D’Maurian Williams had 16 points for Gardner-Webb (4-9, 3-5 Big South Conference). Jacob Falko added 11 points and seven rebounds. Jordan Sears had 10 points. Ludovic Dufeal tied a career high with six blocks plus six points and seven rebounds.

Gardner-Webb scored 47 points in the first half, a season best for the team.

DeVon Baker had 20 points for the Bulldogs (8-7, 7-3), whose four-game winning streak was broken.

UNC-Asheville defeated Gardner-Webb 79-75 on Tuesday.

