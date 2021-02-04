Mann lifts Gardner-Webb over Presbyterian 59-53

BOILING SPRINGS, N.C. (AP)Jamaine Mann recorded 12 points and a career-high 12 rebounds to lead Gardner-Webb to a 59-53 win over Presbyterian on Thursday night.

Mann made 8 of 10 from the free throw line.

D’Maurian Williams had 10 points for Gardner-Webb (7-11, 6-7 Big South Conference). Jordan Sears added 10 points. Kareem Reid had seven rebounds and four blocks.

The Blue Hose’s 29.3 field goal percentage represented the worst mark by a Gardner-Webb opponent this season.

Presbyterian scored 14 first-half points, a season low for the team, shooting 18.5%.

Rayshon Harrison tied a season high with 20 points and had nine rebounds for the Blue Hose (5-10, 3-8). Winston Hill added 13 points and nine rebounds. Owen McCormack had eight rebounds.

