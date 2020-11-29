Manjon, Pepper, carry UC Davis past Idaho St.

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP)Ezra Manjon had 23 points as UC Davis defeated Idaho State 70-61 on Saturday.

Elijah Pepper had 13 points and six rebounds for UC Davis (1-2). Caleb Fuller added 12 points.

Tarik Cool had 18 points and six rebounds for the Bengals (0-3). Malik Porter added 14 points and 10 rebounds. Robert Ford III had 12 points and seven rebounds.

