Manjon lifts UC Davis over Long Beach State 68-66

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

DAVIS, Calif. (AP)Ezra Manjon made a layup in traffic with 1.2 seconds leftas UC Davis edged past Long Beach State 68-66 on Friday.

Manjon finished with 19 points and six assists.

Elijah Pepper had 14 points and six rebounds for UC Davis (5-6, 3-4 Big West Conference). Christian Anigwe added 10 points and nine rebounds. Kennedy Koehler had five assists.

Joe Hampton had 19 points for the Beach (3-6, 2-3). Michael Carter III added 15 points and Drew Cobb had eight rebounds.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources

MORE NEWS RESOURCES