Mangum leads Radford past Hampton 79-66

NCAA Men's Basketball
RADFORD, Va. (AP)Dravon Mangum had 17 points and 10 rebounds as Radford got past Hampton 79-66 on Monday night.

Fah’Mir Ali and Lewis Djonkam added 16 points each for the Highlanders (5-6, 4-1 Big South). Ali also had eight assists.

Russell Dean scored a career-high 22 points and had nine assists for the Pirates (4-6, 3-2). Chris Shelton and Davion Warren each had 12 points.

