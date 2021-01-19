Mangum leads Radford past Campbell 97-91 in 3OT

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

BUIES CREEK, N.C. (AP)Dravon Mangum had 16 points as Radford defeated Campbell 97-91 in triple overtime on Tuesday night.

Fah’Mir Ali buried 3-pointers near the end of regulation to tie it forcing the first overtime and again near the end of the second overtime forcing a third.

Josiah Jeffers and Lewis Djonkam added 15 points apiece for the Highlanders. Djonkam also had nine rebounds.

Shaquan Jules had 14 points for Radford (9-6, 8-1 Big South Conference), which won its fifth straight game.

Jordan Whitfield scored a career-high 28 points for the Fighting Camels (8-8, 4-5). Cedric Henderson Jr. scored 18 points and Joshua Lusane scored 13 with 13 rebounds and five assists.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources

MORE NEWS RESOURCES