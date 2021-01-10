Mangum carries Radford past Charleston Southern 68-48

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP)Dravon Mangum had 16 points as Radford romped past Charleston Southern 68-48 on Sunday.

Fah’Mir Ali had 12 points and six rebounds for Radford (8-6, 7-1 Big South Conference), which won its fourth straight game. Chyree Walker added nine rebounds.

Phlandrous Fleming Jr. had 18 points for the Buccaneers (1-9, 0-6), whose losing streak reached six games.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources

MORE NEWS RESOURCES