Mamukelashvili lifts Seton Hall past Marquette 70-63

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

MILWAUKEE (AP)Shavar Reynolds hit a tie-breaking 3-pointer with 42 seconds left and added four free throws in the final 11 seconds as Seton Hall defeated Marquette 70-63 on Thursday night.

Marquette, down 11 with nine minutes to play, battled back to tie the game on a D.J. Carton 3-pointer with 1:52 to play. Both teams had an empty possession before Reynolds, who finished with 11 points, scored from distance.

After a Marquette turnover, Sandro Mamukelashvili made a pair of free throws with 25 seconds to go. Garcia Dawson had a putback for the Golden Eagles before Reynolds iced the game.

Mamukelashvili had 17 points and seven assists for Seton Hall (5-3, 2-0 Big East Conference). Jared Rhoden added 16 points and eight rebounds.

Carton had 16 points for the Golden Eagles (5-3, 1-1). Theo John added 13 points and four blocks and Jamal Cain had 12 points and eight rebounds.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Grant's Sunday Night Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Photo Gallery