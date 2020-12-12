Mamukelashvili leads Seton Hall over St. John’s 77-68

NEWARK, N.J. (AP)Sandro Mamukelashvili had a career-high 32 points as Seton Hall topped St. John’s 77-68 on Friday.

Both teams were playing their first Big East Conference game of the season.

Takal Molson had 14 points for Seton Hall (4-3, 1-0 Big East Conference). Myles Cale added 10 points. Jared Rhoden had nine rebounds.

Julian Champagnie had 24 points, six rebounds and three blocks for the Red Storm (5-2, 0-1). Greg Williams Jr. added 12 points. Vince Cole had 11 points.

