Mains scores 17 to carry N. Arizona past Montana 62-58

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

MISSOULA, Mont. (AP)Nik Mains came off the bench to score 17 points, five in a game-ending 12-0 run, to carry Northern Arizona to a 62-58 win over Montana on Saturday.

Cameron Shelton had 15 points and eight rebounds for Northern Arizona (4-9, 3-4 Big Sky Conference). Carson Towt added 13 points.

Montana totaled 24 second-half points, a season low for the team.

Brandon Whitney scored a season-high 22 points for the Grizzlies (6-7, 2-4). Michael Steadman added nine rebounds.

Montana defeated Northern Arizona 67-56 on Thursday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources

MORE NEWS RESOURCES