Maddox Jr. lifts CSU Fullerton over Hawaii 83-67

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

FULLERTON, Calif. (AP)Tray Maddox Jr. scored 23 points as Cal State Fullerton topped Hawaii 83-67 on Friday. Dante Maddox Jr. added 20 points for the Titans.

Tray Maddox shot 5 for 7 on 3-pointers.

Vincent Lee had 14 points for Cal State Fullerton (4-4, 3-4 Big West Conference). Doctor Bradley added 13 points.

Justin Webster had 20 points and six rebounds for the Rainbow Warriors (3-4, 1-4), whose losing streak stretched to four games. Junior Madut added 12 points. Biwali Bayles had nine rebounds.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources

MORE NEWS RESOURCES