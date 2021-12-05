Mack, Patterson lead Wofford past Kennesaw State 88-62

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP)B.J. Mack scored 24 points, Austin Patterson scored 20 – both career highs – and Wofford easily defeated Kennesaw State 88-62 on Sunday.

Mack hit 9 of 12 shots while Patterson made 6 of 9 including five 3-pointers.

Max Klesmit had 13 points for Wofford (6-3).

Chris Youngblood had 20 points and six rebounds for the Owls (3-6). Spencer Rodgers added 12 points. Kasen Jennings had 11 points.

