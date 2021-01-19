Mack leads Prairie View past Grambling St. 59-50

PRAIRIE VIEW, Texas (AP)Cam Mack had 15 points and six assists as Prairie View defeated Grambling State 59-50 on Monday night.

Jawaun Daniels had 11 points and nine rebounds for Prairie View (3-4, 2-0 Southwestern Athletic Conference). DeWayne Cox added nine rebounds and Jerroda Briscoe had four blocks.

Trevell Cunningham had 12 points for the Tigers (5-7, 3-2). Cameron Christon added 11 points and six rebounds.

For more AP college basketball coverage:https://apnews.com/Collegebasketballandhttp://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights,http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC,https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

