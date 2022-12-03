BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (AP)Josh Mack hit a buzzer-beating 3-pointer, Andrew Sims scored 22 points, and Stonehill beat Binghamton 69-66 on Saturday night.

After Binghamton’s Jacob Falko made a tying jumper with five seconds to go, Stonehill passed twice up the left side and Mack took the second pass, dribbled to the 3-point arc and launched the game-winning shot.

Sims shot 5 of 12 from the field and 11 for 13 from the line for the Skyhawks (4-6). Isaiah Burnett added 12 points, 12 rebounds, six assists, and five steals. Max Zegarowski finished with 12 points. Mack, a backup guard, scored seven points.

The Bearcats (3-5) were led by Falko with 15 points, four assists and two steals. Binghamton also got 15 points from John McGriff. Miles Gibson recorded 13 points and nine rebounds.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.