Lyons scores 21 to lead Southern over SE Louisiana 72-66

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP)Tyrone Lyons had 21 points as Southern defeated Southeastern Louisiana 72-66 on Saturday.

Brion Whitley had 11 points for Southern (5-6).

Keon Clergeot had 16 points for the Lions (4-6). Jalyn Hinton added 14 points and seven rebounds. Joe Kasperzyk had 10 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

