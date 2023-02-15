HAMILTON, N.Y. (AP)Oliver Lynch-Daniels scored 23 points to help Colgate defeat Army 93-86 on Wednesday night.

Lynch-Daniels shot 8 for 10, including 7 for 9 from beyond the arc for the Raiders (20-8, 14-1 Patriot League). Braeden Smith scored 20 points and added six assists and three steals. Ryan Moffatt was 6 of 9 shooting (5 for 8 from distance) to finish with 17 points.

The Black Knights (14-14, 8-7) were led by Jalen Rucker, who posted 23 points, six assists and two steals. Coleton Benson added 22 points and two steals for Army. Chris Mann also had 18 points, four assists and two steals.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.