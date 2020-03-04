Lutete lifts UMass-Lowell past New Hampshire 63-54

NCAA Men's Basketball
DURHAM, N.H. (AP)Christian Lutete had 23 points as UMass-Lowell defeated New Hampshire 63-54 on Tuesday night.

Lutete hit 9 of 12 shots, including 4 of 6 from 3-point range, and grabbed nine rebounds.

Obadiah Noel had 19 points and six rebounds for UMass-Lowell (13-18, 7-9 America East Conference). Connor Withers added eight rebounds.

New Hampshire (15-14, 8-8) will be the No. 5 seed in conference tournament and play at fourth-seeded UMBC in the first round Saturday. No. 6 seed UMass-Lowell plays at third-seeded Hartford.

Nick Guadarrama had 17 points and seven rebounds for the Wildcats, whose four-game win streak ended with the loss. Sean Sutherlin added 12 points and eight rebounds. Josh Hopkins had seven rebounds.

The River Hawks improve to 2-0 against the Wildcats for the season. UMass Lowell defeated New Hampshire 77-75 on Feb. 1.

