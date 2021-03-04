Lusane carries Campbell over Radford in Big South tourney

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

RADFORD, Va. (AP)Joshua Lusane had 14 points, eight rebounds and five assists as Campbell got past Radford 78-60 in the semifinals of the Big South Conference tournament on Thursday night.

Jordan Whitfield had 11 points for Campbell (17-9). Cedric Henderson Jr. added 10 points.

Fah’Mir Ali had 19 points for the Highlanders (15-12). Bryan Hart added 16 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

