Lundy, Sessoms combine for 11 3s, Penn State beats Cornell

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (AP)Seth Lundy scored 23 points, Sam Sessoms added 22 points and the duo combined to make 11 3-pointers to help Penn State beat Cornell 85-74 on Monday night.

Penn State tied a program record with 15 3-pointers, previously set against Purdue in 2000-01 and Hartford in 2008-09.

Cornell led for the last time at 67-64 – after being ahead by as many as 10 points in the first half. Sessoms made two 3-pointers during a 12-4 run, with 3-pointers by Jalen Pickett and Myles Dread, to take a 76-71 lead with 3:38 left.

Sessoms gave Penn State its first double-digit lead of the game at the free-throw line with 35 seconds left. The Nittany Lions made nine free throws in the final two minutes, and held Cornell to one field goal in the final four minutes.

Pickett had 15 points and six assists and John Harrar grabbed 12 rebounds for Penn State (3-1). Lundy and Sessoms each reached 20 points for the second time this season.

Nearing the end of the first half, Sessoms scored 12 points, going 4-for-4 from beyond the arc, to help spark an 8-0 Penn State run for a 41-38 lead.

Sarju Patel scored 15 points for Cornell (4-1). Nazir Williams added 14 points and Chris Manon 12.

Cornell was 9 of 32 from distance, while Penn State made 15 of 34. Each team attempted 21 free throws.

Penn State heads to Niceville, Florida for two games in the Emerald Coast Classic. The Nittany Lions will first face LSU on Friday.

—

