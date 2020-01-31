Lukic scores 22 to carry UALR over Coastal Carolina 96-79

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP)Marko Lukic had a season-high 22 points as Arkansas-Little Rock got past Coastal Carolina 96-79 on Thursday night.

Lukic hit 12 of 13 from the free-throw line.

Ruot Monyyong had 17 points, 13 rebounds and three blocks for Arkansas-Little Rock (16-7, 10-2 Sun Belt Conference), which won its fifth consecutive game. Markquis Nowell added 14 points, nine assists and five steals. Nikola Maric had 13 points and seven rebounds.

The 96 points were a season best for Arkansas-Little Rock.

DeVante’ Jones tied a career high with 32 points for the Chanticleers (11-11, 4-7), who have lost four games in a row. Tim Ceaser added 19 points and eight rebounds. Tommy Burton had 13 points and eight rebounds.

Keishawn Brewton, whose 15 points per game heading into the matchup ranked second on the Chanticleers, had only two points. He was 0 of 4 from behind the arc.

The Trojans improve to 2-0 against the Chanticleers for the season. Arkansas-Little Rock defeated Coastal Carolina 71-55 on Jan. 16. Arkansas-Little Rock matches up against Appalachian State at home on Saturday. Coastal Carolina faces Arkansas State on the road on Saturday.

