Lucas, Thomas help Milwaukee complete sweep of IUPUI

NCAA Men's Basketball
MILWAUKEE (AP)Te’Jon Lucas had 15 points and Josh Thomas 14 plus seven rebounds as Milwaukee defeated IUPUI 71-63 on Saturday for a weekend sweep.

Jaylen Minnett had 24 points for the Jaguars (1-4, 0-4 Horizon League), whose losing streak reached four games. Marcus Burk added 15 points. Elyjah Goss had 10 points and 13 rebounds.

Milwaukee (5-2, 4-1) also defeated IUPUI 94-70 on Friday.

