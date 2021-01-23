Lucas lifts Milwaukee past Cleveland St. 81-80 in OT

CLEVELAND (AP)Te’Jon Lucas matched his career high with a season-high 31 points plus 10 rebounds as Milwaukee narrowly defeated Cleveland State 81-80 in overtime on Saturday.

The Panthers bounced back from their 64-53 loss against Cleveland State on Friday night.

DeAndre Gholston scored a career-high 21 points and had seven rebounds for Milwaukee (6-5, 5-4 Horizon League) while Donovan Newby scored 10.

Torrey Patton had 18 points and 10 rebounds for the Vikings (10-5, 10-2). D’Moi Hodge added 14 points and eight rebounds and Tre Gomillion scored 13.

