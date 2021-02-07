Loyola of Chicago beats Evansville 69-58, 10th win in a row

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

CHICAGO (AP)Aher Uguak scored 14 points and grabbed 11 rebounds to lead Loyola of Chicago to a 69-58 win over Evansville on Sunday, the Ramblers 10th straight victory.

Braden Norris scored 19 points on 6 of 9 shooting for Loyola of Chicago (17-3, 12-1 Missouri Valley Conference). Cameron Krutwig added 17 points on 6 of 8 shooting and added six assists. Keith Clemons had 11 points.

The Ramblers were 58% shooting for the game and held Evansville to 17 points in the first half.

Shamar Givance had 17 points for the Purple Aces (8-10, 6-6). Jawaun Newton added 16 points. Noah Frederking had 14 points.

The Ramblers defeated Evansville 68-55 on Saturday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources

MORE NEWS RESOURCES