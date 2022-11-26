NICEVILLE, Fla. (AP)Kenneth Jones scored with seven seconds left and David Brown III blocked a last-second shot and Loyola (MD) defeated UL Monroe 65-64 on Saturday.

Chris Kuzemka’s 12 points on 4 of 8 shooting (4 for 7 from distance) led the Greyhounds (3-4). Jones was 5 of 12 shooting (1 for 4 from distance) to add 11 points. Isaiah Alexander was 4 of 9 shooting (2 for 5 from distance) to finish with 10 points.

The Warhawks (2-5) were led by Victor Baffuto, who posted 20 points, eight rebounds and two blocks. Thomas Howell added 12 points, six rebounds and three steals for UL Monroe. In addition, Savion Gallion finished with 11 points.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.