Live Now
WATCH KRQE NEWS 13 AT 5:30PM

Loyola Marymount rides Scott, Alipiev past CS Fullerton

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

LOS ANGELES (AP)Eli Scott poured in 26 points and sophomore Ivan Alipiev added his first-career double-double to guide Loyola Marymount to a 53-46 victory over Cal State Fullerton on Sunday.

Scott made 10 of 19 shots from the floor for the Lions (6-7), but the rest of his teammates sank just 9 of 36 (25%). Alipiev finished with 10 points, 10 rebounds and a career-high five steals.

Jackson Rowe paced the Titans (3-10) with 15 points, but he made just 4 of 9 free throws. Rowe added four blocks.

Cal State Fullerton shot just 34% from the floor, made just 5 of 20 from 3-point range and 11 of 19 at the free-throw line. LMU shot 34.5% overall, made just 1 of 11 from distance, but hit 14 of 20 free throws.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Weather

More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

The Series Ep2: Social Pressure ➞

Winter Weather Special ➞

Nominate a Remarkable Woman ➞