Loyola Marymount beats San Diego 75-61 in WCC tourney

LAS VEGAS (AP)Keli Leaupepe had 23 points and 10 rebounds as Loyola Marymount defeated San Diego 75-61 in the West Coast Conference Tourney first round on Thursday night.

Leaupepe made all 13 of his free throws. He added three blocks.

Eli Scott had 16 points and seven rebounds for Loyola Marymount (11-20). Ivan Alipiev added 12 points. Jordan Bell had nine rebounds.

Marion Humphrey had 15 points and nine rebounds for the Toreros (9-23). Joey Calcaterra added 15 points. Alex Floresca had 12 points.

Braun Hartfield scored two points. The Toreros’ leading scorer entering the matchup at 14 points per game, he shot 0 of 4 from behind the arc.

