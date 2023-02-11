BETHLEHEM, Pa. (AP)Deon Perry scored 19 of his 28 points in the second half of Loyola Maryland’s 91-82 victory against Lehigh on Saturday night.

Perry was 8 of 20 shooting, including 6 for 11 from distance, and went 6 for 6 from the line for the Greyhounds (9-18, 4-10 Patriot League). Jaylin Andrews added 19 points while going 6 of 10 and 7 of 7 from the free throw line, and he also had five rebounds. Alonso Faure was 6 of 6 shooting and 3 of 6 from the free throw line to finish with 16 points, while adding 10 rebounds.

Keith Higgins Jr. finished with 23 points for the Mountain Hawks (14-11, 9-5). Tyler Whitney-Sidney added 18 points and seven assists for Lehigh. Dominic Parolin also had 14 points.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Wednesday. Loyola (MD) hosts Lafayette while Lehigh hosts Navy.

