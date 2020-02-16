Loyola Chicago outlasts Northern Iowa 82-73 in overtime

NCAA Men's Basketball
CHICAGO (AP)Keith Clemons tossed in 25 points, Cameron Krutwig scored 21 and Loyola Chicago clamped down in overtime to beat Northern Iowa 82-73 on Saturday.

Clemons sank 8 of 12 shots from the floor, including 5 of 8 from 3-point range, for the Ramblers (18-9, 10-4 Missouri Valley Conference). Krutwig buried 10 of 19 shots and added 11 rebounds for his seventh double-double of the season. Tate Hall had 11 points and six assists, while freshman Marquise Kennedy scored 11 off the bench.

Loyola Chicago took a 37-32 lead into halftime, and led 71-66 on an Aher Uguak layup with 65 seconds left in the game. But Trae Berhow hit a jumper to pull Northern Iowa within three points and AJ Green hit a 3-pointer with 4 seconds to go to send the game to overtime.

The extra period was all Loyola Chicago. Lucas Williams opened the extra period with a bucket as the Ramblers used an 11-0 run to wrap up the win. The Panthers didn’t score in overtime until Green hit a jumper with 14 seconds remaining.

Green topped the Panthers (22-4, 11-3) with 19 points, but he made just 8 of 23 shots, including 3 of 11 from beyond the arc. Spencer Haldeman hit four 3-pointers and scored 16, while Berhow scored 13. Austin Phyfe scored 12 and grabbed a career-high 17 rebounds for his seventh double-double of the season. Isaiah Brown had 10 points.

