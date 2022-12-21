WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (AP)Chase Lowe scored 13 points to help William & Mary defeat Randolph 90-56 on Wednesday.

Lowe also contributed seven rebounds for the Tribe (5-8). Ben Wight scored 13 points while shooting 5 of 5 from the field and 3 for 9 from the line, and added six rebounds. Anders Nelson recorded 13 points and shot 5 for 11, including 3 for 7 from beyond the arc.

Jordan Phillips-McLoyd finished with 16 points for the WildCats. Jerry Goodman added 10 points for Randolph. In addition, Hunter Verling had eight points and two blocks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.