Love scores 34 to lift Wright St. over Robert Morris 86-56

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

DAYTON, Ohio (AP)Loudon Love scored a career-high 34 points with 11 rebounds and Wright St. beat Robert Morris 86-56 on Saturday.

Tanner Holden had 16 points for Wright St. (13-4, 11-3 Horizon League), which won its fifth straight game. Tim Finke added 12 points and eight rebounds. Grant Basile had 10 points and three blocks.

Wright St. built a 42-23 halftime lead, a season-low for Robert Morris.

Jon Williams had 10 points for the Colonials (3-9, 2-7), who have now lost six games in a row. Olisa Ngonadi added seven rebounds.

Wright St. also beat Robert Morris 79-70 on Friday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources

MORE NEWS RESOURCES