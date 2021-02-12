Love scores 21 to lift Wright St. past Milwaukee 92-81

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

DAYTON, Ohio (AP)Loudon Love had 21 points as Wright State stretched its winning streak to eight games, getting past Milwaukee 92-81 on Friday night.

Love also committed seven turnovers.

Tanner Holden had 17 points for Wright State (16-4, 14-3 Horizon League). Grant Basile added 15 points. Jaylon Hall had 14 points.

DeAndre Gholston scored a career-high 29 points and had eight rebounds for the Panthers (7-9, 6-8). Courtney Brown Jr. added 14 points. Josh Thomas had 13 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources

MORE NEWS RESOURCES