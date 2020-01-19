Love lifts Wright St. past Youngstown St. 79-72

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

DAYTON, Ohio (AP)Loudon Love scored 21 points and had nine rebounds, two blocks and a steal and Wright State beat Youngstown State 79-72 on Saturday night for its sixth straight home victory.

Bill Wampler scored 16 points, Cole Gentry had 11 and Tanner Holden grabbed 13 rebounds for the Raiders (17-4, 7-1 Horizon League), who committed just six turnovers and shot 41% from the floor (27 of 66).

Donel Cathcart III scored 21 points and Darius Quisenberry had 19 with six assists for the Penguins (11-9, 4-3), who shot 38% (26 of 69). Naz Bohannon scored 17 points and had eight rebounds.

Wright St. plays Northern Kentucky at home on Friday. Youngstown State plays Milwaukee at home on Thursday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Connor's Sunday Morning Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Connor's Sunday Morning Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

The Series Ep2: Social Pressure ➞