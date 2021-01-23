Lovan scores 32 to carry UAB past Rice 86-74

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP)Tavin Lovan had a career-high 32 points plus 11 rebounds and five assists as UAB defeated Rice 86-74 on Saturday.

Tyreek Scott-Grayson had 18 points for UAB (12-2, 5-1 Conference USA), which earned its fourth straight home victory. Quan Jackson added 10 points.

Quincy Olivari had 21 points for the Owls (10-6, 4-4). Riley Abercrombie added 15 points. Max Fiedler had 12 points and 10 rebounds.

The Blazers also defeated Rice 78-68 on Friday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources

MORE NEWS RESOURCES