Lovan propels UAB to 72-63 victory over Old Dominion

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP)Sophomore Tavin Lovan finished with 23 points and seven rebounds and Alabama-Birmingham closed out the Conference USA regular season with a 72-63 victory over Old Dominion on Saturday.

Lovan knocked down 6 of 11 shots from the floor and made all 11 of his free throws for the Blazers (18-13, 9-9 CUSA). Will Butler contributed 12 points and seven rebounds, while Tyreek Scott-Grayson pitched in with 10 points, five assists and four boards.

Malik Curry scored 16 points for the Monarchs (13-18, 9-9), but he made just 5 of 16 shots. A.J. Oliver II sank four 3-pointers and also scored 16. Xavier Green scored 12.

UAB shot 51% from the floor and 42% from beyond the arc (5 of 12). The Blazers sank 21 of 23 at the free-throw line. Old Dominion shot just 36% overall and 28% from distance (7 of 25). The Monarchs made 16 of 25 foul shots.

