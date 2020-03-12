Breaking News
All New Mexico public schools closed for 3 weeks amid coronavirus
Lovan helps UAB survive UTSA and red-hot Wallace 74-69

FRISCO, Texas (AP)Tavin Lovan scored 17 points, grabbed eight rebounds and made six assists as UAB defeated UTSA 74-69 in the first round of the Conference USA Conference tournament on Wednesday night.

Tyreek Scott-Grayson had 14 points for seventh-seeded UAB (19-13). Antonio Ralat added 11 points. Will Butler had nine points and seven rebounds.

UAB advances to meet No. 2 seed Western Kentucky in Thursday’s quarterfinal round.

Keaton Wallace scored 28 points with eight 3-pointers for the tenth-seeded Roadrunners (13-19). Jhivvan Jackson added 12 points. Jacob Germany had 10 points. Byron Frohnen was scoreless but pulled down 11 boards.

Wallace’s eight 3 brought UTSA as close as 68-67 with 25 seconds left as the Roadrunners rallied. Lovan made four free throws and UAB was 6-for-6 from the line in the last 23 seconds. Wallace missed his last two shots, both from beyond the arc.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

