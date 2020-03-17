Louisville guard Darius Perry transferring for final season

Live Now
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP)Louisville guard Darius Perry will transfer to another school for his final college season after starting 26 games as a junior.

The 6-foot-2 Perry averaged 5.2 points, 2.5 assists and 1.5 rebounds per game for the No. 15 Cardinals this season. He made nearly 39% of his 3-point attempts, including 20 of 49 (41%) in Atlantic Coast Conference play. Perry was also chosen to the All-ACC Academic Team for the third consecutive year.

The Marietta, Georgia, native is scheduled to graduate in May and said in a release Monday night that ”regardless of where I go, I’ll forever be a Card.”

Louisville coach Chris Mack said the program appreciated Perry’s contributions over three years and wished him the best for his final season.

