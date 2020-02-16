Louisiana Tech wins 4th straight at home, tops FAU 81-68

NCAA Men's Basketball
RUSTON, La. (AP)Kalob Ledoux scored a season-high 24 points as Louisiana Tech defeated Florida Atlantic 81-68 on Saturday.

Derric Jean added 21 points and DaQuan Bracey added 13 points for Louisiana Tech (19-7, 10-4 Conference USA), which earned its fourth consecutive home victory. Cobe Williams added six rebounds.

Jailyn Ingram had 14 points and 12 rebounds for the Owls (14-13, 6-8), whose losing streak stretched to four games. Karlis Silins added 13 points. Cornelius Taylor had 13 points.

