RUSTON, La. (AP)Cobe Williams scored 19 points, Amorie Archibald added 18 points and seven rebounds and Louisiana Tech defeated Old Dominion 67-54 on Wednesday night.

Keaston Willis had 12 points for the Bulldogs (21-8, 12-5 Conference USA). Kenneth Lofton Jr. added nine rebounds and six assists.

Austin Trice had 18 points and 12 rebounds to pace the Monarchs (12-18, 7-10). C.J. Keyser added 11 points and Jaylin Hunter scored 10.

