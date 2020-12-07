Louisiana-Monroe tops Northwestern St. 92-83 in OT

NATCHITOCHES, La. (AP)Luke Phillips scored eight of his 11 points in overtime and Louisiana-Monroe scored the last nine points of the game on Sunday to defeat Northwestern State 92-83.

Phillips hit two 3-pointers in OT but it was his layup on a feed from Koreem Ozier that broke an 83-83 tie with 2:10 to play. Marco Morency followed with a jumper and then assisted a Phillips 3.

Northwestern State was down 76-69 when Jairus Roberson was fouled on a 3-point attempt with 24 seconds to play in regulation. He made all three free throws and then after Ozier missed two free throws, Roberson converted a four-point play to tie the game with 19 seconds to go.

Louisiana-Monroe couldn’t score as time ran out.

Ozier had 16 points for the Warhawks (1-1). Roberson had 22 points for the Demons (0-5) and Kendal Coleman added a career-high 18 points and 15 rebounds for the freshman’s first double-double.

