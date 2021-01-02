Louisiana-Monroe tops Arkansas St. 84-72

MONROE, La. (AP)Russell Harrison posted 17 points as Louisiana-Monroe got past Arkansas State 84-72 on Friday night. Koreem Ozier added 17 points for the Warhawks, and Johnnie Williams IV chipped in 11 points.

Both teams were playing their first Sun Belt Conference game of the season.

Josh Nicholas had 10 points for Louisiana-Monroe (3-5, 1-0 Sun Belt Conference).

Markise Davis had 22 points for the Red Wolves (3-5, 0-1). Marquis Eaton added 19 points. Norchad Omier had 10 rebounds.

Caleb Fields, who led the Red Wolves in scoring coming into the contest with 13 points per game, finished with four points on 1-of-6 shooting. He also had seven turnovers but only three assists.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

