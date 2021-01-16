Louisiana-Lafayette defeats Texas-Arlington 68-51

NCAA Men's Basketball
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP)Mylik Wilson had a season-high 25 points plus 16 rebounds as Louisiana-Lafayette beat Texas-Arlington 68-51 on Saturday.

Cedric Russell had 16 points for Louisiana-Lafayette (9-4, 3-3 Sun Belt Conference). Dou Gueye added 10 rebounds. Theo Akwuba had nine rebounds.

The Mavericks’ 26.5 field goal percentage represented the worst mark by a Louisiana-Lafayette opponent this season.

Texas-Arlington totaled 25 points in the second half, a season low for the team.

Shahada Wells had 10 points for the Mavericks (7-7, 3-3). Fredelin De La Cruz added 10 points and 10 rebounds. Kaodirichi Akobundu-Ehiog had two points and five blocks.

Sam Griffin, the Mavericks’ second leading scorer entering the matchup at 13 points per game, shot only 11% for the game (1 of 9).

The Ragin’ Cajuns evened the season series against the Mavericks with the win. Texas-Arlington defeated Louisiana-Lafayette 91-86 on Friday.

