Louisiana-Lafayette defeats Coastal Carolina 65-64

CONWAY, S.C. (AP)Jordan Brown scored 20 points and Kobe Julien’s 3-pointer with seconds left carried Louisiana-Lafayette past Coastal Carolina 65-64 on Saturday.

Julien scored 16 points and blocked three blocks for Louisiana-Lafayette (7-5, 2-0 Sun Belt Conference) which now has won back-to-back contests following a two-game skid.

Josh Uduje scored 15 points for the Chanticleers (8-5, 1-1) and Vince Cole and Garrick Green scored 11 apiece.

Rudi Williams, who entered averaging 15 points per game for Coastal finished 1-for-6 shooting. The Chanticleers have lost two of their last three.

—

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

—

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com