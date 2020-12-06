Louisiana-Lafayette beats LSU-Shreveport 84-73

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

LAFAYETTE, La. (AP)Theo Akwuba and Dou Gueye each had 17 points and 11 rebounds, and Louisiana-Lafayette beat LSU-Shreveport 84-73 on Saturday.

Mylik Wilson had 14 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists, and Brayan Au also scored 14 for Louisiana-Lafayette (2-1).

Kadavion Evans had 24 points and six rebounds for the Pilots.

For more AP college basketball coverage:https://apnews.com/Collegebasketballandhttp://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights,http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC,https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Grant's Monday Afternoon Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Photo Gallery