Louisiana-Lafayette beats Coastal Carolina 108-101

NCAA Men's Basketball
LAFAYETTE, La. (AP)Cedric Russell had 28 points as Louisiana-Lafayette beat Coastal Carolina 108-101 on Tuesday night.

P.J. Hardy added 24 points for Louisiana-Lafayette (13-18, 8-12 Sun Belt Conference). Jalen Johnson had 19 points. Dou Gueye added 12 points and 11 rebounds.

It was the first game this season in which Louisiana-Lafayette scored at least 100 points, while Coastal Carolina reached the 100-point mark for the third time (2-1).

Louisiana-Lafayette achieved season highs with 16 3-pointers and 22 assists.

Louisiana-Lafayette totaled 69 points in the second half, a season best for the team.

Malik LeGania scored a career-high 24 points for the Chanticleers (15-16, 8-12). Tommy Burton added 19 points and 10 rebounds. Garrick Green had 17 points and seven rebounds.

